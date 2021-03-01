Bismarck man arrested for stabbing 38-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man was arrested Saturday night after a victim told police he was stabbed.

Bismarck police responded to the 500 block of Gary Avenue for a 38-year-old man who had injuries to his hand.

According to the police, the suspect, 31-year-old Travis Frederick, attempted to stab the victim in the neck and threatened to kill him.

Frederick was arrested for aggravated assault and attempted murder.

