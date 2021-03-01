Advertisement

38-year-old Flasher man accused of molesting 10-year-old

Benjamin Bercier Jr.
Benjamin Bercier Jr.(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Flasher man was arrested Friday night, after a 10-year-old victim told police he would touch them inappropriately.

According to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Bercier Jr. is accused of touching the 10-year-old victim multiple times over the last year.

The victim told deputies Bercier would wake them up to perform sex acts on them.

Bercier is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chase
Bismarck police arrest man after early morning high speed chase
Roundabout approved
Bismarck City Commission approves two roundabouts
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.9% daily rate; 1,292 tests, 31 positive, 0 deaths
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmakers come forward with their own allegations against ND Lawmaker
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

Dakota Pharmacy has found a way to make getting yours a bit more enjoyable.
Pharmacist and chocopreneur team up to create immune-boosting treats
Wachter Middle School students learn about kindness
All the notes were written by students to staff and teachers at the school.
Wachter Middle School students say thanks with ‘Appreciation Station’
Residential End-of-Life Facility
Residential End-of-Life Facility