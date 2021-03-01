38-year-old Flasher man accused of molesting 10-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Flasher man was arrested Friday night, after a 10-year-old victim told police he would touch them inappropriately.

According to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Bercier Jr. is accused of touching the 10-year-old victim multiple times over the last year.

The victim told deputies Bercier would wake them up to perform sex acts on them.

Bercier is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.