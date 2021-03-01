2021 Have a Heart Food Drive comes to an end, but need remain

MINOT, N.D. – KMOT’S “Have a Heart” Food Drive came to an end Monday.

After 28 days of donations, the Minot Area Homeless Coalition and the Minot Salvation Army collected the donations Monday afternoon.

With many canned goods, food, and other products the boxes going to those in need in the magic city community.

“We do allow people to come if they are in desperate need of food because of the pandemic, we do allow them to come and use our food shelf as many times as they would absolutely need to,” said Salvation Army Capt. John Woodward.

Your News Leader wants to thank everyone in the community who donated to this year’s drive!

The need for donations is ongoing, and although the drive is over you can still help the Magic City community by reaching out to these organizations.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.