Sunday: 2.9% daily rate; 1,292 tests, 31 positive, 0 deaths
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.9%* Sunday. There are 21 currently hospitalized (+0 change) with 3 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 1,292 tests, 31 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1445 total). 605 active cases.
Burleigh County - 7
Cass - 3
Morton - 2
Ward - 8
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 2.4%.
The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.