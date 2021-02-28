Rolling staking returns to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Roller skating might be making a comeback in the Capitol city..

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation department and the BisMan Bombshellz Roller Derby League are teaming up to provide roller skates for public use.

The BisMan Bombshellz were awarded a matching grant to purchase roller skates for community use.

A recent survey indicates members of the public would like more options to roller skate.

“I think it would be a great opportunity for people to get out and get some exercise,” said Bismarck resident Morgan Paul.

The Bombshellz have hosted roller skating events as part of the Parks and Rec Department’s annual July Celebration, but participants had to provide their own skates.

“Even anybody who wants to get into skating though, that can kind of be a barrier... is getting the equipment to do it said BisMan Bombshellz blocker Kayla Schmidt.

The goal is for the BisMan Bombshellz to purchase 50 pairs of skates in youth and adult sizes.

Once purchased, skates will be made available at several Parks and Recreation locations.

