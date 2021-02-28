Advertisement

Rolling staking returns to Bismarck

Bismarck Roller Derby
Bismarck Roller Derby(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Roller skating might be making a comeback in the Capitol city..

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation department and the BisMan Bombshellz Roller Derby League are teaming up to provide roller skates for public use.

The BisMan Bombshellz were awarded a matching grant to purchase roller skates for community use.

A recent survey indicates members of the public would like more options to roller skate.

“I think it would be a great opportunity for people to get out and get some exercise,” said Bismarck resident Morgan Paul.

The Bombshellz have hosted roller skating events as part of the Parks and Rec Department’s annual July Celebration, but participants had to provide their own skates.

“Even anybody who wants to get into skating though, that can kind of be a barrier... is getting the equipment to do it said BisMan Bombshellz blocker Kayla Schmidt.

The goal is for the BisMan Bombshellz to purchase 50 pairs of skates in youth and adult sizes.

Once purchased, skates will be made available at several Parks and Recreation locations.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cops herding cattle
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI in cattle trailer rollover
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
ND House GOP calls on Simons to resign
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
UPDATE: Documents released over Simons accusations
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 1.6% rate; 94 positive; 1 death; 9.5% 2x vaccinated
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 1.8% daily rate; 5,030 tests, 71 positive, 3 deaths

Latest News

Midcontinent Light Geese
Spring Light Goose conservation
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmakers come forward with their own allegations against ND Lawmaker
STEM program at Gateway to Science Center
Bismarck students built Martian terrain to test robots
Bison fans
Bison watch parties across the state