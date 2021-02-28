Minot’s zoo sees record usage in summer 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – Some of the numbers came back for the Minot Park District and gave some perspective to how many people were getting outside in the summer of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roosevelt park zoo had its best summer on record.

City golf courses saw their third or fourth highest number of rounds played.

Outdoor trails, parks, and more saw an unusual increase in use.

“We saw it in our trails and parks, and things that were happening outdoors where people could spread out a little bit. They felt safe doing it, and they really used them a lot,” said Ron Merritt, Director of Parks.

The Minot Park District is making plans for more outdoor activities this year.

