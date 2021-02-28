Advertisement

Minot Symphony Orchestra presents “A Little Night Musik”

A Little Night Musik
A Little Night Musik(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Symphony Orchestra is inviting in audiences in person and virtually for their upcoming show “A little Night Musik.”

The show will feature music by Mozart and Tchaikovsky, as well as the premier for a new piece composed by symphony member Matthew Benbenek.

The show will be performed one time only on Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

The performance will also be available via live stream on the orchestra’s website.

Benbenek’s piece “Five Brief Maneuvers” for wind quintet will be featured and performed by the Subzero Wind Quintet.

After studying under conductor Efrain Amaya for the past four months, Benbenek said he is excited to see the public’s response.

“It’s Composed of five shorter pieces, kind of a classical structure. Different styles and contrasting emotion. They’re all kind of short and just kind of fun,” said Benbenek.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Those who attend in person will be socially distanced and asked to wear a mask at all times.

You can purchase live and virtual tickets here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 1.8% daily rate; 5,030 tests, 71 positive, 3 deaths
Roundabout approved
Bismarck City Commission approves two roundabouts
Oil well
Minot company helps bring new technology to North Dakota
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmakers come forward with their own allegations against ND Lawmaker
North Dakota voting booths
Bill would withhold North Dakota’s vote totals for President

Latest News

Kenmare High School drone course
Kenmare High School expanding drone course
Photo courtesy: alz.org
Alzheimer Association creates online COVID-19 Help Center
Ice Skating
Dickinson Police skate towards community outreach
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.9% daily rate; 1,292 tests, 31 positive, 0 deaths