Minot Symphony Orchestra presents “A Little Night Musik”

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Symphony Orchestra is inviting in audiences in person and virtually for their upcoming show “A little Night Musik.”

The show will feature music by Mozart and Tchaikovsky, as well as the premier for a new piece composed by symphony member Matthew Benbenek.

The show will be performed one time only on Saturday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

The performance will also be available via live stream on the orchestra’s website.

Benbenek’s piece “Five Brief Maneuvers” for wind quintet will be featured and performed by the Subzero Wind Quintet.

After studying under conductor Efrain Amaya for the past four months, Benbenek said he is excited to see the public’s response.

“It’s Composed of five shorter pieces, kind of a classical structure. Different styles and contrasting emotion. They’re all kind of short and just kind of fun,” said Benbenek.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Those who attend in person will be socially distanced and asked to wear a mask at all times.

You can purchase live and virtual tickets here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.