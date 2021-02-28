Advertisement

Lemmon, South Dakota community embracing cold weather with outdoor festival

Ice and Smoke festival
Ice and Smoke festival(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 28, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A small South Dakota town is embracing the winter weather before it’s gone.

Residents of Lemmon recently held a smoke and ice festival.

The festival is designed to be something fun to do during the cold winter months.

“In the winter we kind of all holed up in our homes and this is just us fighting against [the cold weather] and doing something outside and getting together having community fun,” said Lemmon Chamber of Commerce member Michael Van Beek.

Van Beek said his goal is expand the festival into something bigger like the Dickens Festival in Garrison.

