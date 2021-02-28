Advertisement

Lawmakers come forward with their own allegations against ND Lawmaker

Rep. Luke Simons
Rep. Luke Simons(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As more legislators call for the resignation and/or expulsion of Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, some lawmakers are coming forward with their own experiences of misconduct involving him.

Up to this point, the allegations were between Simons and Capitol staff, but now there’s an allegation from a lawmaker herself.

In a statement, Rep. Emily O’Brien, R-Grand Forks, said she endured harassment from Simons, and had her desk moved further away from Simons’ on the House floor.

Now she and others are calling for more people to come forward and formally report their experiences.

“Mine is just one of many instances that were handled by avoiding the real issue,” said O’Brien.

Lawmakers confirmed there is legislation being drafted to begin the expulsion process if Simons doesn’t resign before the House reconvenes on Wednesday.

