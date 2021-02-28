Advertisement

Kenmare High School expanding drone course

Kenmare High School drone course
Kenmare High School drone course(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENMARE, N.D. – Kenmare High School introduced its drone program to student’s last fall. This spring the course is gaining a lot of interest and may be expanding.

The program allows juniors and seniors to get their hands on drones and be able to receive an FAA Drone Certification.

At the beginning of the course, there were 10 students.

The class has now added several more students who are ready to learn how to use the technology.

With the program gaining interest, Superintendent Dr. Tim Godfrey explained they will be expanding the course to its second stage next year.

“We’re implementing the commercial operations part of it. So they actually get to learn how to do it on the job. And I’m collaborating with the North Dakota aeronautics commission and the FAA on several possible grant projects,” said Godfrey.

The school district is discussing having the course available for middle school students as well. While they cannot get certified at that age, they will still learn about the industry.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 1.8% daily rate; 5,030 tests, 71 positive, 3 deaths
Roundabout approved
Bismarck City Commission approves two roundabouts
Oil well
Minot company helps bring new technology to North Dakota
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmakers come forward with their own allegations against ND Lawmaker
North Dakota voting booths
Bill would withhold North Dakota’s vote totals for President

Latest News

A Little Night Musik
Minot Symphony Orchestra presents “A Little Night Musik”
Photo courtesy: alz.org
Alzheimer Association creates online COVID-19 Help Center
Ice Skating
Dickinson Police skate towards community outreach
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.9% daily rate; 1,292 tests, 31 positive, 0 deaths