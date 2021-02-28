Kenmare High School expanding drone course

KENMARE, N.D. – Kenmare High School introduced its drone program to student’s last fall. This spring the course is gaining a lot of interest and may be expanding.

The program allows juniors and seniors to get their hands on drones and be able to receive an FAA Drone Certification.

At the beginning of the course, there were 10 students.

The class has now added several more students who are ready to learn how to use the technology.

With the program gaining interest, Superintendent Dr. Tim Godfrey explained they will be expanding the course to its second stage next year.

“We’re implementing the commercial operations part of it. So they actually get to learn how to do it on the job. And I’m collaborating with the North Dakota aeronautics commission and the FAA on several possible grant projects,” said Godfrey.

The school district is discussing having the course available for middle school students as well. While they cannot get certified at that age, they will still learn about the industry.

