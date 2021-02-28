Huff Hills Ski Area preserves snow with once-a-year night time ski event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Huff Hills Ski Area looked a little different Saturday night. They turned up the lights for once a year night-time skiing event. The colder temperatures and no sunlight also helps preserve the snow and prolong the season.

”You know people look around town and they don’t see any snow and it’s surprising that we’re still open. But with our snow making capability and our crews we’re in it to win it for a little while still,” said Huff Hills mountain operations manager Andrew Beck.

Beck said even with a shorter season, they’ve had a great turnout this year. He’s not sure when they’ll close but brainstorming is already underway for next winter.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.