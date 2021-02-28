Dickinson Police skate towards community outreach

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday night the Dickinson Police Department traded their squad cars for skates, as they reconnected with the community for the first time since the coronavirus hit North Dakota.

Dickinson police officers are no stranger to helping residents in the community.

Saturday night was no different, as officers got to know more about the community members they are serving.

“They didn’t get much interaction with their peers or just anyone in the community, so I think this it’s a great event to get everyone together again,” said Officer Chad Hopponen of the Dickinson Police Department.

Skate with a cop also familiarized children with the men and women they see wearing a badge around town.

“It gives you time to build trust with the police officers, so that way you aren’t afraid of them...If you’re afraid of the police you’re just going to be nervous the whole time, and if an officer pulls you over you know what to do, you know you can trust them. think it’s a nice thing for them to do,” said Jackson Halvorson, a Dickinson resident.

Whether it was offering a helping hand or being a friend to lean on; bonds were formed between the officers and their neighbors.

“It’s about getting us out there to show that we are human-beings and we like to go out and have fun doing things. I think the kids and the parents of the people who attend this event get to see that,” said officer Hopponen.

The Dickinson Police Department hopes they created bonds with the community and will be a friendly face the next time an emergency arises.

