Bismarck police arrest man after early morning high speed chase

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 29-year-old man is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Bismarck early Sunday morning.

Bismarck police say they attempted to stop the man near an off ramp in west Bismarck just after midnight.

He fled, first in his car, then on foot. The chase lasted only about five minutes; police caught him shortly after he started running on foot.

The man faces a number of charges, including possession of a stolen handgun. He was also wanted on several felony warrants.

