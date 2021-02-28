Advertisement

Alzheimer Association creates online COVID-19 Help Center

Photo courtesy: alz.org
Photo courtesy: alz.org(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Alzheimer Association has created an online COVID-19 Help Center.

It’s designed to provide 24/7 support, resources and tips about the coronavirus pandemic for people living with dementia, caregivers and families.

People can access virtual caregiver support groups, classes and much more.

“I think it’s important for people to know that there’s a place that they can go to help learn more about how COVID-19 is affecting people impacted by Alzheimer disease and Dementia and things that they can do to help protect themselves,” said North Dakota Chapter Alzheimer’s Association program manager Nikki Wegner.

Those looking to access the resources can find the link here: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Alzheimer’s and Dementia | alz.org

