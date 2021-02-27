Advertisement

Ward County Jail brings vaccinating inmates

Ward County Jail
Ward County Jail(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - After starting COVID-19 vaccinations for correctional staff and inmates earlier this week, inmates in the Ward County Jail are set to get their first dose of the vaccine starting next Friday.

Working with First District Health Unit, the jail will begin vaccinating inmates on March 5.Those in the jail will be given the Pfizer Vaccine, and they will be offered to anyone in custody including those who are temporarily detained.

Maj. Paul Olthoff said less than 10 employees have signed up so far, and there has been a low inmate response.

“I just did an initial pool,  and there were only about 30 out of 140 inmates that said they would do it. I’ll go around again Thursday and get a pretty accurate number of how many there will be,” said Olthoff.

Vaccines are voluntary for inmates and they are included in phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan under staff and persons living in other congregate settings, including corrections.

According to the Department of Health, those in correctional facilities become eligible for a vaccine when most people in phase 1A have been offered the vaccination and demand is declining.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cops herding cattle
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI in cattle trailer rollover
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
UPDATE: Documents released over Simons accusations
Tigirlily
Tigirlily receives offer for record deal
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 1.7% rate; 91 positive; 1 death; 9.0% 2x vaccinated
House passes recreational marijuana bill

Latest News

Plea agreement thrown out
Plea Agreement thrown out
The 2nd amendment
Protecting the 2nd amendment
91st Missile Wing official honored as Black History Month comes to a close
(AP Images)
‘Lunch Bunch’ lets in-person, distance learners eat together in Stanley
Basketball
Final Class A basketball Poll of the Season