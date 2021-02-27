Ward County Jail brings vaccinating inmates

MINOT, N.D. - After starting COVID-19 vaccinations for correctional staff and inmates earlier this week, inmates in the Ward County Jail are set to get their first dose of the vaccine starting next Friday.

Working with First District Health Unit, the jail will begin vaccinating inmates on March 5.Those in the jail will be given the Pfizer Vaccine, and they will be offered to anyone in custody including those who are temporarily detained.

Maj. Paul Olthoff said less than 10 employees have signed up so far, and there has been a low inmate response.

“I just did an initial pool, and there were only about 30 out of 140 inmates that said they would do it. I’ll go around again Thursday and get a pretty accurate number of how many there will be,” said Olthoff.

Vaccines are voluntary for inmates and they are included in phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan under staff and persons living in other congregate settings, including corrections.

According to the Department of Health, those in correctional facilities become eligible for a vaccine when most people in phase 1A have been offered the vaccination and demand is declining.

