Trinity Health vaccinates more than 1,000 patients at recent event

By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Trinity Health is praising the success of their recent invitation-based mass vaccination event.

They say last Saturday roughly 1,000 of the hospital’s patients received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Staff invited Trinity patients that met the state health priority guidelines of being 65 and over.

The hospital administered more than 7,500 doses so far.

“I think 1,015 doses, right around there, and that was I think a daily record for how many doses we gave out to patients,”  said Karim Tripodina, Trinity Health Marketing Director.

Tripodina advises anyone who receives an invitation to respond immediately so Trinity can schedule their appointment.

