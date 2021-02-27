Student ID = Voter ID?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of college voters participated in North Dakota’s election last fall. And for many, it was their first time.

But having an address on a driver’s license that doesn’t match their dorm or college apartment can make getting a ballot stressful.

State lawmakers are looking to ease that stress.

This week, they passed HB 1447 that would authorize the State Board of Higher Ed to print ID cards for the students with their college addresses, and allow those cards to be used as valid voter identification.

“Say you are from Bismarck and attending school in Grand Forks and you wish to vote in a college precinct in a Grand Forks precinct and claim that as your residence, but you haven’t updated your driver’s license yet, this is kind of in lieu of a utility bill to prove what your new address is,” Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, said.

However, these ID’s won’t qualify as voter ID’s for out-of-state students who wish to vote absentee in their home state and wouldn’t change a student’s official residency.

The bill passed 87-7.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.