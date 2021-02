BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -For the first time in 40 games the North Dakota State Bison Football team has lost.

The Bison on the road Saturday taking on Southern Illinois as the Sulkis win this one with 38-14 being the final. Next up for the Bison will be a trip to Springfield, Missouri to take on Missouri State.

