Sleepy Hollow preparing for a comeback

Sleepy Hollow
Sleepy Hollow(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Live performances were hit hard with Covid 19 shutdowns last year. This year, one local theatre group is planning for a comeback.

Sleepy Hollow Theatre was only able to sponsor one live performance last year. Now they are prepared for much more.

For some performers, this season will be bittersweet. “I won’t have a lot of the people that I was supposed to be in the show with last year who have already graduated so that part will be a little rough, but other than that it will be a super fun show,” performer Alex Kindem says.

Live shows give audience members something to look forward to. “They’re happy shows so you kind of forget about everything else going on in the world and you’re just there, and that’s what the arts do,” says Susan Lundburg Executive Director and Founder of Sleepy Hollow Theatre.

For performers, the outdoor shows are especially rewarding. “My favorite part is how you unique it is and how you can actually see the reactions of the people that are coming to see your shows,” Kindem says.

Typically, the shows feature students in middle school and high school and now just beyond.

The theater is scheduled to reopen with the same programming that was cancelled last year.

The shows will be Footloose and Frozen Junior. Auditions begin in early April.

