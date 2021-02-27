Saturday: 1.8% daily rate; 5,030 tests, 71 positive, 3 deaths
Feb. 27, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 1.8%* Saturday. There are 21 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 5,030 tests, 71 were positive. There were 3 new deaths (1445 total). 657 active cases.
Burleigh - 7
Cass - 18
Morton - 3
Ward - 3
*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 1.4%.
