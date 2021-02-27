Saturday: 1.8% daily rate; 5,030 tests, 71 positive, 3 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 1.8%* Saturday. There are 21 currently hospitalized due to COVID. Out of 5,030 tests, 71 were positive. There were 3 new deaths (1445 total). 657 active cases.

Burleigh - 7

Cass - 18

Morton - 3

Ward - 3

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 1.4%.

