North Dakota memory care residents go on trip to Mount Rushmore

DICKINSON, N.D. – Staff at CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care selected three luck ladies to go take a girl’s trip to Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills over the Presidents Day weekend.

Employees said they wanted to find a way to get out in the community safely after a tough year of dealing with COVID-19.

The women participated in activities some had never gotten to before like making fondue and soaking in hot tub.

AnnaMarie Oppegard, who’s 93-years old, said it was time she will always cherish.

“We had a beautiful trip, and we had a gorgeous weather, and the views were good, and the people were all excellent,” she said.

Because memory loss makes changing locations confusing, staff say they selected who could go based who would understand and appreciate it the most.

