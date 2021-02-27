Final Class A basketball Poll of the Season
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West Fargo Sheyenne Boys and the Century Girls stayed a top the final Class A basketball polls of the season. With quarterfinal regional play starting next week.
CLASS A BOYS
- West Fargo Sheyenne (13) 19-1 69 1
- Minot High (1) 19-1 57 2
- Fargo Davies 17-4 42 3
- West Fargo 17-3 27 5
- Bismarck High 15-5 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (15-5) and Jamestown (15-5)
CLASS A GIRLS
- Bismarck Century (14) 20-0 70 1
- Grand Forks Red River 18-3 56 4
- Fargo Davies 19-2 39 2
- Devils Lake 15-2 29 3
- Watford City 16-4 29 NR
Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (15-5)
