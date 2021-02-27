Advertisement

Final Class A basketball Poll of the Season

Basketball
Basketball(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West Fargo Sheyenne Boys and the Century Girls stayed a top the final Class A basketball polls of the season. With quarterfinal regional play starting next week.

CLASS A BOYS

  • West Fargo Sheyenne (13) 19-1 69 1
  • Minot High (1) 19-1 57 2
  • Fargo Davies 17-4 42 3
  • West Fargo 17-3 27 5
  • Bismarck High 15-5 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (15-5) and Jamestown (15-5)

CLASS A GIRLS

  1. Bismarck Century (14) 20-0 70 1
  2. Grand Forks Red River 18-3 56 4
  3. Fargo Davies 19-2 39 2
  4. Devils Lake 15-2 29 3
  5. Watford City 16-4 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (15-5)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cops herding cattle
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI in cattle trailer rollover
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
UPDATE: Documents released over Simons accusations
Tigirlily
Tigirlily receives offer for record deal
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 1.7% rate; 91 positive; 1 death; 9.0% 2x vaccinated
House passes recreational marijuana bill

Latest News

Plea agreement thrown out
Plea Agreement thrown out
The 2nd amendment
Protecting the 2nd amendment
91st Missile Wing official honored as Black History Month comes to a close
(AP Images)
‘Lunch Bunch’ lets in-person, distance learners eat together in Stanley