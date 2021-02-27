Final Class A basketball Poll of the Season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - West Fargo Sheyenne Boys and the Century Girls stayed a top the final Class A basketball polls of the season. With quarterfinal regional play starting next week.

CLASS A BOYS

West Fargo Sheyenne (13) 19-1 69 1

Minot High (1) 19-1 57 2

Fargo Davies 17-4 42 3

West Fargo 17-3 27 5

Bismarck High 15-5 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (15-5) and Jamestown (15-5)

CLASS A GIRLS

Bismarck Century (14) 20-0 70 1 Grand Forks Red River 18-3 56 4 Fargo Davies 19-2 39 2 Devils Lake 15-2 29 3 Watford City 16-4 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (15-5)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.