Bison watch parties across the state

Bison fans
Bison fans(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time since November 2017 the North Dakota State University Bison have lost a game.

That didn’t stop fans from gathering at restaurants and bars across the state to watch the game.

In Bismarck, fans wore their favorite green and yellow at O’Brian’s Sports Tavern. When there’s a game, you’ll find retired Bismarck firefighter Steve Johs and his wife at their favorite bar.

”It’s part of what we do on the weekends, it really is. I mean, if they’re playing we’re here. That’s kind of our thing,” said Johs.

They lost to Southern Illinois 38-14 Saturday afternoon.

