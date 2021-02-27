Advertisement

Bismarck students built Martian terrain to test robots

STEM program at Gateway to Science Center(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week NASA successfully landed its Mars rover “Perseverance” after an almost seven month journey. Students in Bismarck got to experiment with their own rovers, right here on Earth.

At the Gateway to Science Center, children watched the Mars landing then built their own Martian terrain and learned how to control a robot to navigate it. Brooke Kemmet is a STEM educator and said they’re standing with the next generation of NASA creators.

“Children all the time come up and say after we’ve done like an engineering process type thing and they’ll come up and say: ‘I want to be an engineer now and I really love build with things’,” said Kemmet.

In the Spring, the science center is planning to open a coding camp for girls who want to learn more about robots.

