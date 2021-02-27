Bismarck City Commissioners approve proposal to update compensation plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck City Commissioners considered a proposal to update the city’s Classification and Compensation Plan at their last meeting. The Plan included a study of the benefits for city employees and has been on hold since 2015.

Bismarck’s Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek said this lag caused Bismarck to slip behind the market with competitive salaries, although not in all departments.

Citizens request that the new proposal be more in depth.

“Fair wages do contribute to the retention of government and their employees but so do the benefits and the perks that provide security in a way that the private sector does not,” said Bismarck resident Mike Connelly.

Commissioners approved the proposal. All city positions will be studied in the next three months and the findings will be part of the city budget discussion in 2022.

