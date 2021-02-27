Advertisement

Bismarck City Commission approves two roundabouts

Roundabout approved
Roundabout approved(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The stretch of 43rd Avenue NE between State Street and N 26th Street is slated for reconstruction.

This week, the Bismarck City Commission considered recommendations for the reconstruction. Included in the recommendation was an option to construct roundabouts for the intersections of 43rd Avenue NE and N 19th Street and 43rd Avenue NE and N 26th Street.

The roundabout option was met with hesitancy.

“I’ll just go on record saying, ‘roundabouts are the devil’s work,’” said city commissioner Nancy Guy.

Those in favor argued that roundabout would solve many issues and provide for growth.

“It’s a 90 percent reduction of fatal crashes with a roundabout. You can still have a crash, but it isn’t going to be a T-bone with someone dying and that’s my paramount concern when we look at traffic control devices,” said city engineer Gabe Schell.

The City Commissioners approved the 43rd northeast Avenue and north 19th Street roundabout and the second roundabout on 43rd northeast Avenue and north 26th Street.

