Bill would withhold North Dakota’s vote totals for President

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During elections, North Dakota’s vote totals are displayed on the Secretary of State’s website. But some state lawmakers are looking at hiding the vote totals for the office of the President.

The bill would withhold the total votes cast for presidential candidates, but would allow the percentages to be released, but only after presidential electors votes are canvassed.

“If the Interstate Compact member states don’t have a total popular vote from every state in the country, then their own compact language would prohibit them determining the winner of the national popular vote,” said Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton.

Lawmakers in support said this will throw a wrench in that process and, in turn, will help smaller states like North Dakota. The bill flew through the Senate by a huge margin and without much discussion.

