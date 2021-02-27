Armstrong votes against COVID-19 relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The US House passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package early Saturday morning. The bill passed on a near party-line vote. President Joe Biden is now calling on the Senate to pass the American Rescue Plan Bill and said we are now one step closer to vaccinating millions of people and providing Americans with a $1,400 stimulus payment.

Congressman Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted against the relief package. Armstrong said the $1.9 trillion package is a “handout for radical progressive causes” and provide “little relief for Americans.”

He said only nine percent of the spending is for direct COVID relief.

The package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for some Americans, enhanced unemployment aid and a minimum wage hike to $15 an hour. The Senate is expected to strip out the minimum wage part of the bill.

If the bill gets through the Senate with changes, it will return to the House for a different vote. After that, it would head to Biden’s desk for his signature, which would turn the bill into law.

Representative Armstrong’s full statement in a press release: “I have long supported commonsense, targeted relief to help North Dakotans crush the pandemic. The Democrats’ $1.9 trillion package is a handout for radical progressive causes that provides little relief for Americans. Only nine percent of the spending is for direct COVID relief, while more than 90 percent is geared towards Democrats’ political priorities and pet projects.

Legislation like this is why Americans are so frustrated with Congress. There is more than $1 trillion in previously allocated funding sitting unspent. That money should go to help small businesses recover, support our schools, and provide vaccines. But instead of working to get that money into the hands of people who need it, this bill raises the minimum wage to $15 per hour, jeopardizing 1.4 million jobs while we should be encouraging the creation of more jobs.”

