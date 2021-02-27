Advertisement

91st Missile Wing official honored as Black History Month comes to a close

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Many gathered at Minot Air Force Base Turf Center Friday afternoon for the conclusion of the Black History Month festivities.

The event was presented by the African American Heritage Council and featured a tribute to the Tuskegee airmen and Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as remembering the legacy of renowned airman Bessie Coleman.

They also presented an award to Melody Brown, Chief of Protocol for the 91st Missile Wing.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the African American Heritage Council. Thank you so much. It is with humility that I receive this,” said Brown.

Throughout the month, the council also collected donations for the YWCA which they gave to the organization.

The afternoon also featured booths showcasing products from local Black business owners.

