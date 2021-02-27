40 years in the making: ND WIC Director retires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Women, Infants, and Children Program, or WIC, has been led by the same person for the past forty years.

WIC Director Colleen Pearce is retiring after building the WIC program from the ground up. She said a lot has changed in forty years, but she doesn’t regret a second of fighting to fund the program because it made it what it is today.

“It’s been challenging. It’s been enriching. But just knowing that the impact is a deep and lasting impact when you think about all of the lives that can be touched over all those periods of time, all of those years,” said retiring WIC Director Colleen Pearce.

Pearce added she wasn’t just motivated by the work itself, but by her other staff members and their community health partners.

