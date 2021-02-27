Advertisement

2021 KMOT Ag Expo kicks off next week

KMOT Ag Expo
KMOT Ag Expo(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Thousands of farmers, ranchers and exhibitors will take over the North Dakota State Fair Center next week for the 2021 KMOT Ag Expo.

The expo runs Wednesday-Friday, March 3-5. Wednesday and Thursday it’s open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The expo typically takes place in January, but this year’s show was rescheduled to March due to the pandemic, for the safety of exhibitors and guests.

Face masks are suggested for this year’s show, but not required. It’s free to attend.

We look forward to seeing you March 3, 4, and 5 at the largest indoor farm show in the Midwest, the KMOT Ag Expo!

Any questions please email todd.telin@gray.tv or jeffrey.emmert@gray.tv

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cops herding cattle
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI in cattle trailer rollover
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
UPDATE: Documents released over Simons accusations
Tigirlily
Tigirlily receives offer for record deal
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 1.7% rate; 91 positive; 1 death; 9.0% 2x vaccinated
The Bismarck Police Department says a 57-year-old man drove into a home on Bismarck’s South...
Bismarck man cited for driving into house

Latest News

Pic courtesy: Tessa Johnson
North Dakota memory care residents go on trip to Mount Rushmore
Colleen Pearce
40 years in the making: ND WIC Director retires
Oil well
Minot company helps bring new technology to North Dakota
Mountrail County Commission
Mountrail County Commissioners respond to findings of state audit