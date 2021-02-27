2021 KMOT Ag Expo kicks off next week

MINOT, N.D. – Thousands of farmers, ranchers and exhibitors will take over the North Dakota State Fair Center next week for the 2021 KMOT Ag Expo.

The expo runs Wednesday-Friday, March 3-5. Wednesday and Thursday it’s open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The expo typically takes place in January, but this year’s show was rescheduled to March due to the pandemic, for the safety of exhibitors and guests.

Face masks are suggested for this year’s show, but not required. It’s free to attend.

Any questions please email todd.telin@gray.tv or jeffrey.emmert@gray.tv

