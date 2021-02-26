Advertisement

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks public input on pipeline repairs

Pipeline maintenance comment
Pipeline maintenance comment(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment for proposed maintenance on the Tesoro High Plains Pipeline system which runs through federal lands, including Lake Sakakawea in McKenzie and Williams Counties.

The pipeline was constructed in the 1950s, and has been exposed to erosion.

The proposal is to help stabilize the pipeline on the north and south shore of Lake Sakakawea.

Comments must be submitted no later than March 24th. They can be mailed to  U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; CENWO-PMA-C; ATTN: John Shelman; 1616 Capitol Avenue; Omaha, NE 68102-4901.

You can also e-mail your comments to cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House passes recreational marijuana bill
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the trailer rolled onto its side around 2:30 p.m....
Driver arrested for DUI in cattle trailer rollover
Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill

Latest News

Tigirlily
Tigirlily receives offer for record deal
Cybersecurity updates
Minot water treatment plant includes cybersecurity updates in expansion
Photo courtesy: Souris Valley Animal Shelter
Souris Valley Animal Shelter part of Texas pet rescue operation
Main Street Minute
Main Street Minute: SOS Holistic Healing Center opens in the Magic City