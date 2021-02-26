U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks public input on pipeline repairs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment for proposed maintenance on the Tesoro High Plains Pipeline system which runs through federal lands, including Lake Sakakawea in McKenzie and Williams Counties.

The pipeline was constructed in the 1950s, and has been exposed to erosion.

The proposal is to help stabilize the pipeline on the north and south shore of Lake Sakakawea.

Comments must be submitted no later than March 24th. They can be mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; CENWO-PMA-C; ATTN: John Shelman; 1616 Capitol Avenue; Omaha, NE 68102-4901.

You can also e-mail your comments to cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil.

