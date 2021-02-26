TMBCI provides COVID-19 vaccines for those 16 and older

BELCOURT, N.D. – Vaccine distribution continues for those in the Turtle Mountains.

After moving into phase 1C last week, vaccines are now available to all age groups with an underlying health condition.

As of Wednesday more than 5,000 vaccines have been administered.

Quentin Burdick Hospital will be conducting another mass vaccine clinic using the Pfizer Vaccine on March 15.

The Moderna vaccine has been approved those 18 years old and older, and you must be 16 years or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone 16 or older can schedule an appointment by calling 477-8454, 477-8462 or 477-8455.

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent present to receive the vaccine.

