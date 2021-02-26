Advertisement

Tigirlily receives offer for record deal

Tigirlily
Tigirlily(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, who make up the music duo Tigirlily, received an offer from Monument Records for a record deal.

“It was kind of like being drafted into the NFL, where you still have to prove yourself and play well but it is kind of that next huge step,” said Kendra Slaubaugh.

For these North Dakota natives who moved to Nashville to pursue music, this offer symbolizes national radio play.

“A few stations have already messaged us and said they are playing ‘Somebody Does.’”

“It is really cool to see it organically getting played because it went number one without really trying to do much with radio at this point,” added Krista Slaubaugh.

Record deals are hard to come by in Nashville and Tigirlily says this gives them the chance to work with an amazing team of people while they continue to create more music.

