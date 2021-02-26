South Dakota law enforcement groups call for Ravnsborg to resign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota law enforcement organizations have joined the chorus calling for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s resignation after he was charged in connection to a fatal crash.

The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the South Dakota Chiefs’of Police Association, and the South Dakota Sheriffs Association issued a joint statement Friday requesting Ravnsborg to resign

Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors last week in connection to the Sept. 12 crash where he struck and killed Joe Boever as he walked alongside Highway 14 near Highmore.

The joint statement said Ravnsborg’s involvement in Boever’s death have resulted in a “lack of confidence in his ability to effectively carry out his duties as the chief law enforcement officer in South Dakota.”

Gov. Kristi Noem and several state lawmakers have called for Ravnsborg to resign. Articles of impeachment have been filed against Ravnsborg in the State House.

Ravnsborg’s spokesperson told Dakota News Now after the articles of impeachment were announced that the Attorney General does not plan to resign, adding that Ravnsborg had not yet even seen the charging documents filed against him.

The case has brought national attention after Noem’s office released an interview that included detailed revelations about the crash, including the fact that Boever’s glasses were found in Ravnsborg’s car. State officials said they released the video because Ravnsborg holds a high elected position, but a judge has since ordered the state not to release any more investigation details.

The law enforcement groups’ statement also said they are not commenting on the pending criminal case or impeachment process, and that they “recognize his right to due process.”

