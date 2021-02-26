Public comment sought for gas and electric rate increases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A hike on consumer’s gas or electric bills is usually unwelcomed.

But after seeing what happened in Texas last week with power outages and burst pipes, reliability may be more important to some than affordability.

Increases are being proposed for both MDU gas rates and Xcel electric rates. MDU said the increase is needed to cover the costs of replacing natural gas pipelines and expanding existing ones, while Xcel needs help covering their capital investments.

MDU and Great Plains Natural Gas are proposing an annual increase of nearly 8% and Xcel Electric is seeking an annual increase of nearly 11%. Before the increases can be instituted, they have to be approved by the Public Service Commission.

And the PSC is looking for your input.

“We offer the public an opportunity to come out and tell us how they feel about it, whether they think that the rate increases are justified or how those might impact them,” said Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak.

The public input session for MDU will be on March 2 and Xcel will be on March 4. Both sessions will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m.

You can send written comments via e-mail to ndpsc@nd.gov or give your comments over the phone by calling 701-328-4081.

To view the public hearing online, visit the Public Service Commission’s website.

