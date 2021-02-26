Path to expulsion?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Legislation is being drafted that puts Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, on the likely path to being censured and even expelled from the state legislature.

On Friday, House Republicans put out a statement giving Simons one week to resign before the legislation is introduced on Wednesday.

When party leadership tried to inform Simons of the statement, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said Simons refused to speak with them without an attorney.

Pollert then texted the statement to Simons shortly before it was posted.

How the allegations have been handled has been questioned over the past few days.

The letter says they will be establishing a more formal reporting process for future instances.

“Some folks, and I don’t blame them, do not want to come forward because it’s so uncomfortable for them. I can’t imagine a conversation like that because I’ve never done anything like that,” Pollert said.

House Minority Leader Boschee, D-Fargo, said he’s not critical of how the five years of reports have been handled, because the documentation shows all parties reaching understandings.

Pollert and Boschee said this puts Simons on the path to be censured when the House reconvenes on Wednesday, and on track to being expelled.

“His behavior has not changed when he’s been asked to change it. And from what I’ve seen in his public statements up to this point, he has no intention of changing how he interacts with people at the Capitol. It’s unfortunate he’s making those decisions and making them publicly, but that tells us where he stands,” Boschee said.

Pollert said the House will form a committee that will oversee the censure and expulsion process.

A censure is when the House makes a public stance against one of its own members and takes a simple majority of the representatives to pass.

Expulsion, or removal from his seat, takes a two-thirds majority of the House.

The House has the option of launching an investigation, but Pollert said there is enough evidence to forgo the investigation.

Your News Leader contacted Simons, but hasn’t received a response.

