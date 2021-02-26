Advertisement

NASA renames HQ after pioneering engineer Mary Jackson

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The contributions of NASA’s first African American female engineer will be “hidden” no more.

The name of Mary Jackson, one of the inspirations for the book "Hidden Figures," now officially adorns the space agency's headquarters in Washington.(NASA via CNN Newsource)

The name of Mary Jackson, one of the inspirations for the book “Hidden Figures,” now officially adorns the space agency’s headquarters in Washington.

Members of her family attended the building’s renaming ceremony on Friday, along with the acting NASA administrator Steve Jurczyk.

Jackson was a mathematician and aerospace engineer who was part of a group of women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space. She played a key role in the early days of NASA, doing the complex calculations that made space travel possible.

“With the official naming of the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters today, we ensure that she is a ‘Hidden Figure’ no longer,” Jurczyk said during the ceremony.

In 2019, she was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.

Jackson died at age of 83 in 2005.

Janelle Monáe portrayed Mary Jackson in the 2016 “Hidden Figures” film.

