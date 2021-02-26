Advertisement

Mountrail County Commissioners respond to findings of state audit

Mountrail County Commission
Mountrail County Commission(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STANLEY, N.D. – Mountrail County Commissioners responded Friday to a state audit that called into question the county’s finances.

The commissioners said the more than $17 million surplus found in The County Road and Bridge interim fund is money that was already assigned to road projects throughout the county.

Some of those projects had been postponed due to permitting issues, acquisition of rights-of-way, and uncertainty of state oil and gas revenues to be paid to the county.

Commissioners said they requested the audits for the years 2018 and 2019 because the audits conducted were not as thorough as they had wanted.

Mountrail County Commission Chair Trudy Ruland said that now that they have identified the issues in the accounting processes, they can begin to address them.

Ruland provided a written statement that reads in part:

“The ‘shocking’ amount of interim funding presented in the press release and represents all of the interim funds county wide. The Board has acted very conservatively as we know that we need to be prepared for the expected downturn in oil revenue, which downturn has come to fruition over the past few years.”

The County Auditor has addressed each of the concerns identified in the audit. The County Commission is scheduled on March 2 to review, discuss and begin the process to correct the issues that were discovered.

