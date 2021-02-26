Advertisement

Morning hotel fire in Minot stopped by sprinkler

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Fire crews responded to a hotel in south Minot Friday.

A fire alarm went off on the second floor of the Comfort Inn and Suites South Broadway location just after 7 a.m. The Minot Fire Department found a small fire in an unoccupied room. 

Firefighters said the sprinkler in the room kept the fire contained.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cops herding cattle
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI in cattle trailer rollover
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
UPDATE: Documents released over Simons accusations
Tigirlily
Tigirlily receives offer for record deal
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 1.7% rate; 91 positive; 1 death; 9.0% 2x vaccinated
The Bismarck Police Department says a 57-year-old man drove into a home on Bismarck’s South...
Bismarck man cited for driving into house

Latest News

Vaccine distribution
TMBCI provides COVID-19 vaccines for those 16 and older
Cross county skiing
Cross county ski trails open in Minot
Fix It Up Friday
Fix It Up Friday: Understanding Your Furnace
Rep. Luke Simons
Path to expulsion?