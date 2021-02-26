Morning hotel fire in Minot stopped by sprinkler

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Fire crews responded to a hotel in south Minot Friday.

A fire alarm went off on the second floor of the Comfort Inn and Suites South Broadway location just after 7 a.m. The Minot Fire Department found a small fire in an unoccupied room.

Firefighters said the sprinkler in the room kept the fire contained.

The cause is under investigation.

