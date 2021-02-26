Morning hotel fire in Minot stopped by sprinkler
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Fire crews responded to a hotel in south Minot Friday.
A fire alarm went off on the second floor of the Comfort Inn and Suites South Broadway location just after 7 a.m. The Minot Fire Department found a small fire in an unoccupied room.
Firefighters said the sprinkler in the room kept the fire contained.
The cause is under investigation.
