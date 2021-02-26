Advertisement

Mobridge 'Singing Bridge' reopened to traffic

Mobridge ‘Singing Bridge’ reopens
Mobridge ‘Singing Bridge’ reopens(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the Highway 1806 bridge west of Mobridge was reopened Thursday to vehicular traffic.

The department designed a temporary solution after closing the bridge on Saturday after reports of damage.

A 20 ton weight restriction and 35 mph speed restriction is in place until a permanent solution is completed at a later date.

“Preliminary indications were that due to the recent extreme cold temperatures, the bridge girders contracted and caused damage to the concrete support system at one bridge pier cap,” read a SDDOT release.

