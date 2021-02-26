Advertisement

Minot water treatment plant includes cybersecurity updates in expansion

Cybersecurity updates
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Staff at Minot public works and the Minot water treatment plant are educating themselves on the very latest updates in cybersecurity.

After a failed attempt to poison a water supply in Florida earlier this month, they said they are upgrading their systems to remain as safe as possible.

Following requirements set by the American Water Infrastructure Act, the Minot water treatment plant is expanding to a secure router system with updated firewalls, virus protection and a virtual private network.

As expansions continue on the plant, increased cybersecurity was also included in the projects more than $20 million budget.

“There will be a new SCADA system coming on, so all updated commuter equipment and servers. So this is the perfect time for us to be updating a lot of the firewalls and those things to make sure we’re as safe as possible,” said Assistant Director of Public Works  Jason Sorenson.

Computers and machines are used for everything from controlling pumps, to monitoring water pressure and chemical feed, but staff at the water treatment plant said operations can be fully reverted back to manual if needed.

