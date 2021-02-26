Advertisement

Meet Chewbacca & Padme, Bactrian Camels

Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Yesterday, we introduced you to one of the smallest animals living at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck. Today, we’ll meet the biggest, the Bactrian Camel.

Standing at over 7 feet tall at its hump and weighing about 1,800 pounds this pair of camels arrived at the zoo just last year and they can draw big crowds. Come along as we find out more.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the trailer rolled onto its side around 2:30 p.m....
Driver arrested for DUI in cattle trailer rollover
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson
UPDATE: Documents released over Simons accusations
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 1.7% rate; 91 positive; 1 death; 9.0% 2x vaccinated
The Bismarck Police Department says a 57-year-old man drove into a home on Bismarck’s South...
Bismarck man cited for driving into house
House passes recreational marijuana bill

Latest News

Faces of Easter
‘Faces of Easter’
Lemon Dill Salmon
Lemon Dill Salmon
Lotteries, Lawsuits & More
Lotteries, Lawsuits & More
Ozark the Eastern Box Turtle
Meet Ozark, the Eastern Box Turtle