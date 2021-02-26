McKenzie County latest to discuss becoming a ‘2nd Amendment Advocate’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Following in the footsteps of other counties in North Dakota, McKenzie County could be the latest to become an advocate for Second Amendment rights.

A resolution similar to those in Stark and Emmons Counties will be brought forth by a veteran to the McKenzie County Commission Tuesday, looking to protect what he calls “the way of life for him and many others in rural areas.”

“I’m also a rancher, I need to have a gun on me to protect my animals. Most of the time you don’t need it, but it’s just good to have it,” said Lee Geiger.

If the resolution were to pass, the county would not be able to use funds in any way that would restrict Second Amendment rights.

Geiger cites moves being made at the federal and state level as reason to have the resolution and is confident he will have the votes to approve it. Supporters are expected to speak in support of it, including Big Boys Toys, the local gun store in Watford City.

“I’m kind of hoping we pack the place out and let the commissioners know how much we support this, and I think they understand how much the county supports it,” said Vice President Michele Voegele

Voegele says gun use is part of the culture of North Dakota. She believes by starting out locally, more counties in the state could follow.

