Main Street Minute: SOS Holistic Healing Center opens in the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. – A holistic healing center is opening its doors to the Magic City this weekend. Specializing in bringing positive energy and light into the community, SOS Holistic Healing Center features essential oils, crystals, décor, candles, and spiritual healing sessions.

Healing is the focus for Lori Lashman, owner of SOS Holistic Healing Center.

“Minot is in need of a holistic healing center that can help people with essential oils, crystal stones, rocks, sage and they can get it right here locally. They don’t have to order online, they can see what they are getting before they purchase it,” said Lashman.

The healing center carries many products aimed at creating a healthier mind, body and soul.

“We’ve gone so much to the medications and doctors and things like that. But we all have healing within ourselves and it’s to help people realize that. We would never recommend not going to your doctor but this is another form of healing that you can bring out in yourself,” said Lashman.

Lashman added that she is looking forward to the opportunity to bring this experience to Minot.

“Sharing what we know with other people that are looking for answers and getting more like minded people to know that there are other options,” said Lashman.

Creating positive energy for the Magic City.

SOS Holistic Healing Center will have a soft opening on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The store is located at 1310 Burdick Expressway East, across the street from the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

You can find more information on SOS Holistic Healing and Lashman’s products here.

