Magic City Campus Playmakers present ‘Almost Maine’

MINOT, N.D. – After a little more than a month of rehearsals The magic City Campus Playmakers opened their doors for their Spring Show “Almost Maine” at the Arvel Graving Theatre.

The cast and crew of “Almost, Maine” wrapped their final rehearsal Thursday evening.

“It’s just been great to get back on stage. My whole life is theatre because I love it so much, my life is just theatre and music and those were the first things to get shut down because of the dangers of talking loud and singing, " said actor Camden Gifford.

Students said they took COVID-19 precautions during rehearsals but said they will be taking additional precautions during the show.

“We have been given the go-ahead to take off masks during performances, but we continue to take safety precautions by using masks off stage. As soon as we come off stage, we put them on, we mask up and then we have masks on all the way until the second we’re coming on,” said actress Evelynn Carlson.

Students said they are most looking forward to being in front of a live audience once again.

“I’m really excited for the audience because we haven’t had any reactions when we’ve been doing it, so it’ll be exciting to see what the audience thinks of us,” said actress Sarah Adams.

The show includes nine different scenes that touch on topics like love, loss and forgiveness all set in the fictional town of Almost, Maine.

“We wanted to have a story that gave us a lot of hope, and I’ve been familiar with the Show Almost Maine for quite a few years, I’ve never actually done it, but we’ve pulled in scenes in my theatre classes before and we’ve looked at it and everyone just really enjoys it,” said Director Chad Gifford.

Performing live theatre no matter what it takes.

The show will run for two more performances Friday and Saturday night at 7:30. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door.

Audiences are asked to keep their mask on for the entire performance.

Gifford said the students are already working on their next production Little Shop Of Horrors.

Auditions will be held on March 4 and 5 from 3:30-5:00 at Magic City Campus. Those interested are sked to come with a monologue and one minute song from the show prepared.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.