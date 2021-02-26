Advertisement

Fort Yates man sentenced for federal child sex crime charge

Kerwin White Bull
Kerwin White Bull(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates man signed a plea agreement pleading guilty to one count of attempted sexual abuse of a minor, and was sentenced Wednesday.

Fifty-six-year-old Kerwin White Bull was sentenced to 27 months in prison with five years of supervised probation.

According to court documents, White Bull will get credit for the year he has already served.

The plea agreement dismissed two other charges.

Investigators say White Bull sexually assaulted the minor in September of 2019.

