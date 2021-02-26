Cross county ski trails open in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – After a long wait the cross country ski trails are open at Souris Valley Golf Course, but they may not last long.

The equipment needs a few inches of snow before it can groom a trail.

Minot finally had enough on the ground after the winter storm earlier this week, but the trail is starting to melt.

Some skiers have been out cutting their own trails.

“I like getting out and when the weather is this warm it’s really nice to have a little bit of snow to get out and play in. We are in North Dakota after all, and the governor made this month North Dakota Recreation Outdoor month so we have a few days left to play,” said Laura Wohl, Minot.

Staff expect the trails won’t last through the weekend.

