Advertisement

Civil suits over executive orders headed to State Supreme Court

Somerset Court & Kari Riggin vs. Gov. Doug Burgum
Somerset Court & Kari Riggin vs. Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Two civil suits filed against Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., in the early months of the pandemic have made their way to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Somerset Court, a longterm care facility in Minot, filed the lawsuits in April after their local cosmetologist was prohibited from working due to the governor’s executive orders.

Oral arguments for State v. Riggin and Somerset Court and Kari Riggin v. Governor Burgum will be presented on March 8 at 10:45 a.m. State v. Riggin will focus on a person’s right to work during a pandemic, while the case against Burgum will call into question the governor’s right to issue executive orders.

The cases will be held via Zoom, but they will be public hearings accessible on the Supreme Court’s website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House passes recreational marijuana bill
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the trailer rolled onto its side around 2:30 p.m....
Driver arrested for DUI in cattle trailer rollover
Weapons
ND House passes dangerous weapons ownership bill
Masks
ND House passes anti-mask mandate bill

Latest News

Tigirlily
Tigirlily receives offer for record deal
Cybersecurity updates
Minot water treatment plant includes cybersecurity updates in expansion
Photo courtesy: Souris Valley Animal Shelter
Souris Valley Animal Shelter part of Texas pet rescue operation
Pipeline maintenance comment
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeks public input on pipeline repairs
Main Street Minute
Main Street Minute: SOS Holistic Healing Center opens in the Magic City