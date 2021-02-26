A third of bills introduced in legislative session have failed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers have been working all week to ensure bills were ready for crossover by the Friday, Feb. 26 deadline.

The North Dakota Legislative session is about halfway through, and every bill has been voted on in either the House or the Senate. By next week, the bills that passed will make their way to the other legislative body.

When the session started in the beginning of January, about 900 bills and resolutions were introduced, but a third of those have failed, meaning about 600 are making it to crossover.

The Senate moved at an average pace for legislative session, but the House was a bit slower this year. They had 190 more bills to go through than the Senate and often had much longer and more heated debates.

“I’ve been with Legislative Council for five sessions now and this is the first time the Senate did not gavel in, but the House did. That’s the first time that I recall that happening in many many years,” said Legislative Council’s Information Technology Manager Kyle Forster.

State House lawmakers have been staying late this week to finish their work before crossover begins. However late they decide to stay, Legislative Council members oftentimes have to stay about two hours later.

“Tuesday night I didn’t finish until probably about 10:30,” said Forster. He said they have to ensure the votes are correct and finalized in the journal each night.

When the key opens for voting and the legislators cast their vote it’s documented by the Legislative Council.

“At the time when they close that key, that vote is now captured and stored as data within the voting system,” said Forster.

Forster added that the totals also print off of two printers, ensuring there’s a paper trail along with the digital record of the lawmakers’ votes. Although every bill is ready to be crossed over, resolutions don’t have to be ready until two weeks from now.

Lawmakers are out for the remainder of the week and will meet back at the Capitol for crossover on Wednesday, March 3.

